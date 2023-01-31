Perplexity
It sometimes get things hilariously wrong, but it's OK because it makes it easy to check the sources yourself. Perplexity finally makes searching for specific information on the web a fast experience and replaces all the manual digging around.
I've hated Google Search for years (it's only gotten worse over time to where I dread even trying to search for something specific) and as soon as AI search tools became public, I tried as many of them as I had time for. Perplexity is so good that I've carved out a permanent place for it on my tab bar, something I haven't done in years. I have to relearn my keyboard shortcuts but it's worth it.
I hope I could give more stars than 5. Absolutely genius app.
I often imagine myself as an expert who studies many industries and produces reports. This tool can help me organize research reports and output industry guidance documents, which is very convenient!