• 8 reviews

I've hated Google Search for years (it's only gotten worse over time to where I dread even trying to search for something specific) and as soon as AI search tools became public, I tried as many of them as I had time for. Perplexity is so good that I've carved out a permanent place for it on my tab bar, something I haven't done in years. I have to relearn my keyboard shortcuts but it's worth it.