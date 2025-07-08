Discover unique insights and generate custom reports on public policy in any jurisdiction. Customers use us to analyze changes in US state education policy, generate reports on UK financial regulations, monitor vaccine policies across the EU, and much more!
I'm excited and a little bit nervous to introduce you to Parsagon, a new way to track and analyze policy developments.
🌟 What is Parsagon?
Parsagon is an AI that can collect and analyze publications from any government body in any jurisdiction. It currently parses and analyzes legislation, press releases, speeches, meeting minutes, executive orders, and much more in 64 countries and counting.
Fortune/Global 500 companies, policy firms, non-profits, and other organizations are using Parsagon to uncover policy insights in hundreds of jurisdictions that they would otherwise miss.
🧠 Key features:
✅Automatically monitors any government body in any jurisdiction
✅Automatically translates documents in different languages
✅Search for relevant policy developments using natural language
✅Generate polished, custom reports, monitoring alerts, briefings, and more
🤔 Why Parsagon?
Parsagon started out as an AI data collection tool for developers, but it turned out that many sign-ups were from government affairs professionals who were trying to scrape and monitor government websites. This seemed odd, since there are platforms that track government activity and would presumably be better suited to their use case than a developer tool.
But as these users told me their stories, I realized why they were trying to use Parsagon. Current political intelligence platforms are outdated. They track a limited set of sources, and they rely on clunky keyword searches that are too noisy to adequately track the complex issues organizations care about. This means government affairs professionals have to spend countless hours sifting through bills, press releases, etc., which are spread across multiple platforms and dozens or hundreds of government websites.
We felt confident we could make something much better for these users, and thus Parsagon was born.
🚀 Join Us in Making Governments More Accessible
I'd greatly appreciate any feedback, so comment with your feature requests and questions!
BestPage.ai
Dang, being able to track policy changes in *any* country is such a gamechanger—no more digging through 50 sites for one answer, fr. Love what you’ve built!
Parsagon
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thank you, much appreciated!
NextDrop
This is awesome and extremely helpful, especially for those working in highly regulated industries. With policies changing so often at a global scale, tracking that can be a nightmare.
Parsagon
@0xdavide Thanks Davide! And yeah, especially with all the global chaos going on right now, it seems something like Parsagon is becoming more and more necessary