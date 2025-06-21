Pally - AI Relationship Management
We bring together all your connections, across all your socials. Pally then researches everything they’ve ever posted online, and helps you: prepare for meetings, stay in touch, search your network, and much more.
Hey 👋, we’re Haz and Wyatt, the founders of Pally.
We’re building Pally because in a world full of ‘AI SDRs’, our warm connections become more important than ever… Yet today, keeping track of thousands of connections across countless social platforms is impossible. We forget to respond, we miss important moments, and we lose touch.
We’re building Pally to solve that.
## How does it work?
We bring together all your connections, across all your socials (inc. iMessage, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Google, Email, Calendar, and X), and then our AI researches everything they’ve ever posted online.
Pally uses this deep understanding of each relationship to help you:
- Prepare you for meetings
- Stay in touch with your potential customers/hires/investors (or just remind you to ring your mum from time to time)
- Search over your network to find the right person for any query (”who do I know in New York that I’ve not spoken to in a while?”)
- Add people to pipelines
And much more. We also added some fun relationship stats, so you can see how social you are compared to other Pally users, how each relationship is growing/declining over time, and more.
## Who’s it for?
We’re mostly focused on founders and investors, but we’ve also seen salespeople, recruiters, agency owners, and creators get a lot of value from Pally; essentially anyone in a role where relationships are a primary focus (and honestly, we believe in the world of AI, that’s everyone).
## What's next?
We're excited to launch this into public beta today, learn from what our users are loving, and where they’re wanting more, and build that.
Our roadmap includes adding integrations with AI meeting note takers, so all your relationship context is in one place, adding an iOS app so you have all your data on the go, and adding more agentic capabilities.
We’re also hiring! If you’re interested in working with us, please email hiring@pally.com with your cv.
Thanks for the support,
Haz + Wyatt 🫶
Congrats on the launch, Pally is GREAT!!
@dhruv_roongta Thanks Dhruv!!
Let's go haz! I've seen this app been built and rebuilt :) congrats on the launch!
@antoine2001 Thanks for all the support and HYPE!