Build your portfolio easier and faster than ever, with Pagey. Benefit from easy interface, and AI readiness. Made to simplify your life!
Hey! 👋🏻
We are excited to announce our latest product - Pagey 🚀
Pagey is portfolio builder, focusing on simplicity and speed 🏎️
⏱️ We know that your time is valuable. That's why Pagey is designed to be fast. We focused on making sure you will be able to create & spin up your portfolio in minutes, not hours.
🎨🤖 With Pagey, you do not need design, nor technical skills. For many professionals, lack of either of them is a problem. With our smooth, pre-made sections and one-click deployment, you shouldn't care about UI & technical sides, just about the content.
🧑🏻🌾 But I want to apply to the job, I need a PDF. Portfolio won't help me. Well, it might not be true with Pagey. We struggled with that - updating each source - Resume, Portfolio, LinkedIn. Each one separately. Pagey simplifies that - do you want to apply for the job? Just make your portfolio downloadable and export it as PDF. Need to have social proof for your freelance opportunity? Use Pagey directly.
🪄 Age of AI is already here. We know & understand that. Our goal is to prepare your portfolio setup for this time. Pagey already has automatic llms.txt file generation, so LLMs can be more efficient, when interacting with your portfolio. What else is in our agenda? On-page AI Assistant, Content Generation and AI Portfolio Builder.
Pagey is here to help you, not to shine instead of you.
Let us know what do you think about Pagey, and how can we improve it, for you.
