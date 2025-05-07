Oppla AI

Oppla AI

Meet your full‑stack agentic AI product team. Oppla AI deploys a full AI product team—PM, growth, marketing, UX & analytics agents that blaze through discovery‑to‑launch cycles nonstop. Plan, prioritize, build, optimize and ship weeks of work overnight.
Oppla AI IDE

The AI IDE for Contextual Builders
Oppla is the AI IDE for contextual building — not just code. Context stays. Context grows. Build without limits.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceVibe coding
Hey PH fam 👋 ! Karim here (co-founder of Oppla). We built Oppla for builders of all kinds: indie devs, solopreneurs, founders, designers. Basically anyone trying to turn ideas into serious products. The problem: coding tools have gotten faster, but product building hasn’t. Today, anyone can “vibe code,” but very few can build it right. And the hardest question always comes after the prototype: 👉 What should I build next to make this product succeed? Oppla is our answer: -Contextual Building: Other AI IDEs hit limits that break your workflow and kill momentum, forcing you to restart your train of thought. Oppla doesn’t. With unlimited context windows, your IDE always knows the bigger picture —from user needs to product goals. - Execution + Strategy in one place: Code faster with an AI-native IDE, while Signals surface what’s worth building, not just what’s easy to ship. - Faster than anything else: Built in Rust, Oppla runs lightning-fast. No other AI IDE comes close. - Products, not just code: It’s about launching smarter, with clarity, not just typing faster. This second launch is all about the IDE-first experience. We’ve made huge updates since our first launch, and we’re excited to put it in your hands. Would love for you to try it, break it, and tell us what works (or doesn’t). We’re here all day, ask us anything: from roadmap to pricing to how we think about contextual, AI-native product building.