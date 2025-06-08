Nourri Ai
Nourri AI is a smart calorie tracker that lets you log your meals in seconds just snap a photo. No more manual input, no guilt, just progress. Built for real people who want to eat better without overthinking every bite.
@jaber23 Haha I love that! If Nourri AI gets you to the beach, mission accomplished
We really built this to simplify nutrition not make it another thing to stress about.
Appreciate the support Jaber 🙌 Let me know if you have any feature ideas!
Nourri AI makes healthy eating feel effortless — snapping a photo instead of logging everything manually is a game-changer. Love the focus on progress over perfection.
@supa_l That means a lot Supa 🙏
“Progress over perfection” is exactly what we're about no guilt, no overwhelm, just tiny steps that compound over time.
Thanks for seeing that. Would love your feedback as we evolve the app!