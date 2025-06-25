13 followers
Zoho
👋 Say hello to Notebook AI — Your intelligent note-taking assistantBrought to you by the Zoho Notebook team, we’re excited to introduce a smarter way to take notes.Notebook AI is designed to go beyond just capturing information. It listens, understands, and helps you think, create, and organize like never before. Whether you’re jotting down thoughts, summarizing a meeting, or building your next big idea — Notebook AI is right there with you.What can Notebook AI do for you?Transcription Agent• Converts spoken content from meetings or lectures into accurate, readable notes• Adds timestamps and speaker tags for easy navigation• Makes your conversations searchableAI Mind Map• Instantly transforms long notes into clear visual mind maps• Highlights key themes and connections• Helps you see the big picture at a glanceWriting Assistant• Summarize, rewrite, simplify, or change the tone of your content• Generate templates, checklists, code, and tables• Complete your notes and get answers from them• Translate content and auto-tag notes• Ask anything from your notes and get instant answersWe're live on Product Hunt today! 🚀
We’d love your support, feedback, and questions.
As a special thank-you, Product Hunt users get 25% off on Notebook AI’s yearly plan — exclusively today!https://zoho.to/NAIGot a note-taking habit you wish was easier? Let us know in the comments.Give it a try and tell us what you think.Let’s make note-taking smarter — together.📝 Happy note-taking!
Tough Tongue AI
I love the concept of turning spoken words into searchable, tagged notes with timestamps—feels like having a PA for every meeting. Congratulations @__sivakumar and team!
Zoho
Tough Tongue AI
