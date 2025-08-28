Launched this week
Checkpoints for Claude Code
Never lose your work again
101 followers
Automatic version control and checkpoint management for Claude Code projects. Track changes, create instant checkpoints, and restore previous states with confidence.
Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Vibe coding
Super useful for developers. It make coding so much saver. Best wishes to the team 👏🎊!
The command line mode of CC really gives one a headache!
If I have initiated two requests, can it return to the initial state, or can it only return to the last one?
Checkpoints for Claude Code
Simple but handy — makes tracking changes in Claude Code so much easier.👍