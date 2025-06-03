mysite.ai
Launching today
AI that builds your website & gets leads
67 followers
Mysite.ai builds your website, writes your content, and captures leads - all in under 2 minutes. No templates, no dragging blocks, no stress. Just answer a few questions and go live. Try it free - no sign-up needed.
We built mysite.ai because even with all the AI tools out there, creating a website is still way more complicated than it should be.
Think of it like ChatGPT — but for your entire website.
It’s easier than Lovable and doesn’t break after 10 prompts.
Just have a quick chat, and within 2 minutes you get a live site with tailored copy, layout, visuals, and lead capture — no templates, no setup, no drag-and-drop mess.
Whether you’re a small business owner, indie creator, or just need a one-pager for your idea — this is the fastest way to launch something that actually works.
But that’s just the beginning.
We believe the future of small business is autonomous. While enterprises hire full teams to manage their online presence, most small business owners are left juggling everything — or doing nothing because they don’t know where to start. We’re building their first AI employee.
Starting with websites, mysite.ai will soon handle social media, paid ads, lead gen, and content — adapting in real-time to your goals and audience. It’s not another SaaS tool. It’s an agent that acts.
We’re combining LLMs, vector memory, and long-horizon planning to create something that goes beyond suggestions — it executes. Our users describe it as “ChatGPT meets Wix meets CMO” — and they’re not wrong.
We just closed a €2.1M funding round to build the AI revenue engine for new businesses — with support from Inovo.vc and angels from Make.com, Alokai and others who’ve been in the trenches scaling products like this before.
We’re early — but already powering 20K+ users and climbing. We hit #1 on Product Hunt before, and we’re back with a better, faster, way more robust version.
Excited to see what you build! 🙌
— Team mysite.ai
Such a smooth onboarding! loving it and the tool, excited to play around, new website is coming soon 🤭
Congrats on the launch!
@elibeth_march Thanks Elizabeth! So pumped to hear that - can’t wait to see your new site live soon 😍
Lamatic.ai
Nice tool, Congrats team for the Launch
@vrijraj Thanks so much Vrijraj! Appreciate the support 🚀