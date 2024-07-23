Mureka is the first platform that combines AI music generation, editing, and copyright trading in one place. Our vision is to empower every creator to capture those sparks of inspiration and transform them into high-quality musical works using AI technology.
From a simple idea to a full song
Mureka Agent Studio
Launching today
Mureka Agent Studio is a new feature that makes music creation accessible to everyone. Just describe an idea, a mood, or even a meme, and the agents handle everything from lyrics to composition, turning your thoughts into complete songs in seconds.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
Mureka brings agents to your AI music studio.
Instead of needing complex prompts, you just pick an "Agent" for a specific scenario and give it a simple idea. It's designed to let you focus on expression, while the AI handles the technical side of making a full song.
It launched with six agents, including "Gift a Song" and "Tarot Tunes," but the "Diss Track" mode is my favorite. Next time I'm arguing on Reddit, maybe I'll just send a song instead of typing. Should be fun (:P)