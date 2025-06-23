Mozart AI
Mozart AI is a browser-based AI music creation platform, built by musicians & DJs for bedroom producers and professional artists. Turn any idea into a great song. Try "Hey Mozart, create a Porter Robinson style 8 bar chord progression and EQ it"!
Mozart AI
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Sundar, Co-Founder of Mozart AI, and we’re super excited for our public beta launch (Fun fact, we built the beta version in just 6 weeks!). We were recently featured in Forbes for our pre-seed fundraise!
What can Mozart AI do?
🎛️ Co-Producer - Talk or type to generate chords, iterate melodies and more
↔️ TAB Mode - Write a note, chord, or drums, hit TAB TAB TAB for AI completions
🔊 Loop Gen - Say “crisp 909 kick” and Mozart will generate a dope loop
🔍 Semantic Sample Search - Ask “tight, thud like snare” and Mozart will find matching samples
🎚️ Mixing - One prompt handles compression, side-chaining, limiting and more.
🎤 AI Vocals & Lyrics - Create Midi with TAB, then render matching vocals with the Co-Producer.
🎧 Style Referencing ― Reference your favourite song/artist and Mozart will match the vibes, movement, and mood
We empower every music creator with complete creative control & powerful AI assistance, to make great music, faster. Try “Hey Mozart can you give me a Martin Garrix style melody that works with my chords?". 🎹
Why are we building this?
The 4 of us in the founding team - Myself, @arjunskhanna, @immanuel_rajadurai, @pascual_merita are artists and AI enthusiasts. I’ve been making electronic music since I was 10 (stole my mom’s credit card to buy FL studio for £200!), and I was signed to Warner (Spinnin’ Records) and other major labels by the age of 14, with millions of streams across platforms.
6 weeks ago, we heard the CEO of Suno say “It’s not really enjoyable to make music”. 😤 That was personal to us; the journey of making music is the most fun part. Yes there is friction (It takes over 40 hours to produce a single track), and the solution is to eradicate the friction, not the journey. Every music creator - from bedroom producers to artists, want control over their music creation journey. AI in Music today is “Make me a house song”, and that will never be what an artist truly wants.
Our team has worked very hard to bring this vision to life in just 6 weeks. We have a long way to go in this journey, and are extremely excited to receive your feedback on our browser-based first version. 🚀
And as a special thank you to the PH community, we are offering a 50% discount this week 🎉 on our monthly and annual subscription tiers. Use code PH50 at checkout!
PS - Thanks to @chrismessina for helping us nail this launch narrative and hunting Mozart AI
Mozart AI
Hey Product Hunt 👋, I’m Pascual, Co-Founder of Mozart AI, leading R&D.
Mozart AI is a music creation platform with AI Co-Production, built by musicians for musicians, and I thought it'd be cool to share some more details with you on referencing side and how it works.
Referencing is a core part of every music producer's journey. You may like the style of a specific artist, get inspired by their style, and start your song from that point. We have embedded this workflow into the core of Mozart AI. 🎸
When you reference, let's say @PorterRobinson ( @rrhoover this one's for you!), the following happens behind the scenes:
1. We query live sources to map the artist’s signature motifs and production choices.
2. We convert this info into tags like euphoric, uplifting, trance, glitchy vox, etc.
3. We feed the tags + genre into our proprietary models to make every suggestion feel like Porter Robinson without copying a single note. And we haven’t even touched audio analysis yet!
Style can’t be copyrighted, so right now you get inspiration without infringement.
We're only getting started with pushing the boundaries for what's possible in this world of AI and Music Production. Super excited for this launch!
Literally, Cursor for Music.
Mozart AI
@chrismessina Indeed Chris! TAB TAB is now for melodies and drops, not just code!! 🎹