The actor–movie game you didn't know you needed

MoviePong is a laid-back, browser-based game where you and your friends go back and forth naming actor/movie combos to see who can out-guess each other. Play at your own pace and try not to get ponged. It’s movie trivia for the group chat era.
Jeremy Toeman
🎬 Hey (again) PH! We’re Jeremy and JT, and this is MoviePong. It’s a free browser-based game where you and your friends take turns naming actors and movies in a chain… until someone gets ponged. Think IMDb meets ping pong. Fast, clever, and just chaotic enough to make your inner movie nerd panic. No accounts, no installs. Just send a link, play at your own pace, and try not to get outsmarted by someone who has watched Ocean’s Twelve too many times. As two people who have built a lot of product, this is our first time *literally* building the product. We used a variety of tools to help vibe code our way to a working game. We built this to get familiar with the tools, but also for fun and to scratch our own trivia itch. But it turned out to be way more competitive than we expected. Would love to hear what you think. And if you manage to trigger a legendary pong, send us a screenshot. Thanks for checking it out 🙌 👉 moviepong.app
Ricky Guo

lol, fun project hey! Love it!

I actually played this similar idea kind of game a lot at uni times with my friends hh

Nika

This is a great activity but I have a recommendation – while I do not have someone to play with, it would be great to have some "randomizer" that would assign me someone on the other side. Maybe I would get to know new people :)

