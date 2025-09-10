Launched this week
The actor–movie game you didn't know you needed
208 followers
The actor–movie game you didn't know you needed
208 followers
MoviePong is a laid-back, browser-based game where you and your friends go back and forth naming actor/movie combos to see who can out-guess each other. Play at your own pace and try not to get ponged. It’s movie trivia for the group chat era.
Augie Studio
This is a great activity but I have a recommendation – while I do not have someone to play with, it would be great to have some "randomizer" that would assign me someone on the other side. Maybe I would get to know new people :)
Augie Studio
@busmark_w_nika Lovable's already thinking about it! i have another thing in the queue to get right first, but we're on it :)
lol, fun project hey! Love it!
I actually played this similar idea kind of game a lot at uni times with my friends hh
Augie Studio
@rickyguo awesome, how's our version working for you?
@jtoeman Tried with daily challenge and I like the way it does have the drop-down select feature when handling user's input. For some of dropdowns, there are actually the mini-icon for each of the movies lol, which is a great interactive exp fmo.
Tho the text position of dropdowns are a bit over-shifted sometimes when hovered on, pretty sure a small tweak would fix this.