Calculators in Email
Launching today
Let customers calculate & decide in email
44 followers
Add interactive calculators to your emails so subscribers can perform real-time calculations directly within the email. From EMIs to ROIs to pricing estimates– let customers calculate and decide without having to visit a landing page.
Mailmodo
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm excited to share something we've been working on for some time — Calculators in Email — a collection of 100+ interactive calculators you can embed/insert directly into your email templates and send.
Your subscribers can access the calculator directly in their email and interact with it in their inboxes. This reduces the friction of visiting a landing page to use calculators. This usually helps increase conversions and engagement.
Why We Built It:
Marketers often ask users to calculate things like EMIs, ROI, or pricing, but that usually means clicking away to a landing page. That’s where drop-offs happen.
We wanted to change that. With Calculators in Email, your audience can run the numbers right inside the email—no redirects, no extra steps.
How it works:
1. Browse our 100+ calculators for various use cases.
2. Sign up with Mailmodo.
3. Customize the calculator with your own formulas.
4. Add it to your email and hit send.
5. Contact us if you need help or DFY calculators.
Who is it for?
Short answer: For marketers who want to bring interactivity to their customers directly where they are.
✔️ Real estate marketers to let their users calculate EMI, loan interest.
✔️ Insurance companies to let leads calculate premiums on policies
✔️ SaaS companies to let leads compare price plans & track growth
✔️ Marketing agencies to let their clients track and calculate ad ROI
✔️ Ecommerce marketer to let leads calculate discounts & savings
These are just a handful of use cases. Imagination is the only limit here.
Would love for you to try it and share your thoughts.
Happy to answer any questions in the comments! 😊