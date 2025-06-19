Maestro Studio Desktop Beta
Launching today
Run mobile & web tests in minutes with a desktop app
245 followers
All-in-one desktop app to automate testing for mobile & web apps — no CLI, no IDE setup. Create, run & scale tests in minutes. Built on the open-source Maestro framework. Free to use. For devs & non-tech teammates.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! Leland here - co‑founder of Maestro.
You might already know Maestro, the open‑source test‑automation framework that helps teams like Meta, DoorDash, Kraken, Stripe, IKEA, Deel, and Uber speed up automated testing.
Some devs tell us they went from 4 hours writing an Appium or Selenium script to 5 minutes with Maestro. 💥
We’re on a mission to make reliable end-to-end testing dead simple, for both developers and teammates who never touch the terminal.
That’s why we built Maestro Studio Desktop! 🧑💻
All‑in‑one desktop app for automating end‑to‑end tests on mobile & web apps
Mobile & Web Support – a single test framework for Mobile & Web.
Human-Readable Language – create test scripts using human-readable syntax.
Visual Element Inspector – point, click, auto‑generate test commands.
One‑click Run & Debug – launch tests with zero CLI.
Maestro GPT – Chat bot to help write and maintain your tests using AI.
No IDE setup – forget VS Code extensions, Android Studio, or Xcode boot‑ups.
Instant Device Connect – plug in Android, iOS, or Web devices, no config.
Smart Command Creation – build full test flows in minutes, not hours.
Cloud scaling in one click – run parallel tests straight from the app.
Cross‑platform – native installers for macOS (Apple Silicon & Intel), Windows, and Linux.
What teams get with Maestro Studio Desktop
Slash testing time by up to 95 %.
Enable non‑technical teammates to create and run tests with confidence.
Catch bugs before users do – no more surprise regressions on release day.
Download Maestro Studio Desktop for free
Kick the tires - tell us what’s great, confusing, or missing.
If Maestro Studio Desktop saves you time, we’d love a review! 🙌
I’ll be here all launch day answering questions.
Let’s make UI testing ridiculously simple, together!
_
P.S. Maestro CLI isn’t going anywhere. The Desktop app runs on the same open‑source core, so you can switch between them whenever you like.