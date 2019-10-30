LambdaTest
1.4K followers
1.4K followers
LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.
GenAI-Native Software Testing Agent
KaneAI
Launching today
KaneAI by LambdaTest is the world's first GenAI-Native testing agent for fast-paced Quality Engineering teams. It offers AI-driven test authoring, management, and debugging, enabling users to plan, author and evolve complex test cases using natural language.
Interactive
Free Options
LambdaTest
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Jay Singh, co-founder at @LambdaTest. We're on a mission to empower QA teams with innovative solutions, and today, I’m excited to introduce KaneAI.
What is KaneAI?
KaneAI is a GenAI-native test automation agent that allows teams to effortlessly plan, author, and evolve end to end tests using natural language. It supports test creation for both web and mobile applications (Android and iOS), without the need for any coding or technical expertise.
Problem
As AI accelerates the speed of software development, the testing process has struggled to keep up. QA teams often spend excessive time manually writing and maintaining tests, which leads to delays in the release cycle. This gap in efficiency has become a significant bottleneck for development teams, particularly as software continues to grow more complex and fast-paced.
Solution
That’s when it clicked. We realized that test automation had been a roadblock for many teams, whether due to steep learning curves or the complexity of managing test scripts across multiple environments. We knew there had to be a simpler, more intuitive solution that could make testing accessible to every team, regardless of size or technical expertise.
At LambdaTest, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of software testing. Our mission has always been to democratize quality engineering, making the power of AI accessible to every team. This vision inspired the creation of KaneAI, a GenAI-native software testing agent designed to help teams plan, author, and evolve tests with simple natural language.
Why is it different?
KaneAI is different because it’s built as a GenAI-native agent rather than being an add-on to existing frameworks. This allows it to understand advanced test flows, conditions, and assertions in plain English, which reduces the learning curve for teams. Unlike traditional test automation tools, KaneAI integrates directly into your existing workflow, allowing for seamless trigger points, such as initiating test creation from JIRA, and providing scalability on a cloud infrastructure with real device and browser support.
Main USP features and corresponding benefits
Natural-language test authoring → Enables rapid test creation without requiring extensive knowledge of testing frameworks, significantly reducing the time it takes to write and maintain tests.
Work from your single source of truth → Build tests directly from PRDs, PDFs, audio, text, video, and even JIRA tickets, so coverage stays accurate as requirements evolve.
Advanced conditions & assertions in plain English → Allows users to define complex test scenarios, including branches and conditional logic, using natural language, making tests more intuitive and easier to manage.
API testing support → Combines front-end and back-end testing in a seamless workflow, ensuring comprehensive coverage of both UI and API layers.
Massive real device/browser lab → Leverages LambdaTest’s extensive cloud infrastructure to run tests across thousands of browsers, operating systems, and real devices, ensuring the application performs well across a wide variety of environments.
Trigger from JIRA → KaneAI integrates directly into your team’s ticketing system, allowing tests to be automatically created or updated when new tickets or stories are created, streamlining the testing process.
Reusable variables & datasets → Makes tests more maintainable by allowing dynamic variables and datasets to be reused across multiple tests, reducing redundancy and simplifying updates.
AI self-healing → Minimizes maintenance by automatically updating tests whenever there are changes in the app or logic, ensuring that your tests stay relevant and accurate without requiring manual intervention.
Versioning & change history → Tracks every update to a test, making it easy to manage and review test iterations while ensuring you can safely manage changes over time.
And there’s more…
KaneAI was built to help teams deliver reliable, high-quality releases every single time. If your QA process isn’t keeping up with your dev team, KaneAI closes that gap for you.
Check out 🎥our demo video or try KaneAI free for 7 days.
Try it now via our website, no setup required! 🧑💻
Let us know your thoughts or questions below!
Sembly AI
Lancepilot
Congrats on the launc. KaneAI sounds like a real game-changer for QA teams bringing AI-driven testing to life with natural language authoring and smart debugging. Excited to see how this transforms the way teams approach quality engineering.
Sellkit
Impressive. This can be a game changer for QA tests. Does it support automated visual regression testing too?