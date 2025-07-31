Launching today
Macaron AI
The AI that instantly gets you and cooks up mini-apps
Macaron is a personal AI you'll click with from the very first chat. It remembers your preferences, experiences, and desires far better than a friend, and can instantly cook up personalized mini-apps to make the conversation sweeter.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I'm Kaijie, and I've been passionate about building AI products since GPT-2. Previously, I founded @MidReal that I grew to over 3 million users.
🤔 What is Macaron?
Macaron instantly connects with you from the very first chat.
Macaron effortlessly remembers your preferences better than any friend (thanks to reinforcement learning), and cooks up personalized mini-apps in your conversations to help you. Think: fitness trackers, travel planners, reading companions, mini-games — anything you need. And you can share your favorite mini-apps with your friends!
🍪 Why Macaron?
Most AI apps today are about productivity, not people. I wanted to create something that gets to know you and is useful in everyday life. That's why I built Macaron.
I’ve put a lot of love and thought into Macaron, and I’m incredibly excited to share it with you today.
Imagine if you could fill in a form for ChatGPT on a regular basis (e.g. calorie tracker, OOTD picker)? What kind of mini-apps would you create with Macaron?
KJ, co-founder and CEO of Macaron
PopPop AI Vocal Remover
Congrats on your launch! You have a "colorful" tool.
@charlenechen_123 Haha, absolutely! We wanted Macaron to feel distinctly different from current agents and chatbots. It’s not about productivity—it's about enhancing your life, which is colorful and unique!
Agnes AI
Love how Macaron actually *remembers* your preferences and just builds mini-apps for you on the fly—makes chatting so much more fun, fr. This is super smart, Kaijie!
@cruise_chen Thanks so much — love that you noticed! Macaron’s whole thing is remembering you and spinning up mini-apps on the spot. Try asking it for something wild next time 🙌 , Kaijie