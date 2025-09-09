Launching today
AI Agents for sales, support and more
Lumro is an AI platform that enables you to create custom AI agents to handle sales, customer support, lead generation, appointment booking and more. By integrating with your existing tools like Shopify, Google Sheets, Calendly, and HubSpot, Lumro agents provide a seamless experience across multiple channels, ensuring your customers receive timely and personalized support.
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We’re excited to share Lumro with you today 🚀
Over the past few months, we’ve been building Lumro with a simple mission:
👉 Help businesses deliver wonderful customer experiences with AI agents that actually do things, not just chat.
With Lumro you can:
✅ Create AI agents for sales, support, or custom use cases
✅ Train them on your website, docs, FAQs, and past conversations
✅ Connect them to the tools you already use — like Shopify, Calendly, Stripe, HubSpot, and more
✅ Capture leads naturally in chat (no forms), book appointments, update your CRM, create feedback tickets and much more, all through conversations
✅ Deploy them across multiple channels where your customers are
This is just the beginning, and we’d love your feedback, questions, or feature requests 🙌
Create your first agent here: https://lumro.co
Thanks for checking out Lumro and if you like what we’re building, your support on launch day means the world
— The Lumro Team