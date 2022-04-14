Loopple
Loopple is a drag & drop dashboard builder that helps you create beautiful and dynamic admin panels for your startup and business in minutes.
Launched on November 4th, 2024
Launched on September 19th, 2023
Launched on July 4th, 2023
It's a 💎. The founder, the platform and and websites are just very good
It seems like a useful product.
Its efficient and userfriendly. The catchy name of the brand creates impact on its user.thanks!!
👋 Hello Product Hunters!
We’re excited to share our latest release: Loopple AI Blog Builder 🚀
👉 So… what is Loopple AI Blog Builder BETA?
Loopple AI Blog Builder BETA is a lightning-fast, AI-powered tool that helps you generate complete, SEO-friendly blog websites from just a short text prompt. In under 30 seconds, you’ll get a fully functional, stylish blog — no coding, no design skills, and no wasted time.
Just describe what your blog is about, choose your preferences, and let our AI do the magic. Whether you're a solo creator, a startup, or a content agency, this tool helps you publish content that looks great and works even better.
✅ Key Features of Loopple AI Blog Builder
AI-generated blog websites
Modern blog themes
AI-written blog articles
Fully customizable layouts
Responsive & mobile-optimized
Custom domain support
Free .loopple subdomain
Elements editor for texts & visuals
Integrated stock images
Blog CMS with post editor
🛠 Coming Soon:
Blog from document or link
New themes & layout styles
AI image generation for blog covers
AI Blog Assistant (content suggestions, SEO tips)
Multi-author support
Category & tag management
Newsletter integration
Comments system
🎁 Launch Bonus:
Use code YEARLY50 for 50% off any yearly plan: loopple.com/ai-website-builder/pricing
🧪 Try the demo: loopple.com/ai-blog-builder
We’d love to hear your feedback! Let us know what you think and how we can make it even better. ❤️