Create and launch websites more easily and quickly than ever before. Not a single line of code needed, just generate, customize & go live fast.
Introducing Loopple 2.0 – Build faster, skip the loop.
With Loopple, you can build websites simply by chatting with AI, now faster and easier than ever, without writing a single line of code.
Whether you're launching a startup, showcasing a product, or validating an idea, Loopple 2.0 gives you the power to bring it to life in seconds.
🆕 What’s new in Loopple 2.0:
・Chat mode (agent) – Meet our new AI agent that lets you build and edit your entire website or specific sections, through natural conversation. Powered by the latest LLM technology for smarter and more accurate results.
・Improved Generated Design – Get cleaner, more modern layouts with balanced spacing, consistent typography, and visually appealing structure by default.
・General Styles – Easily apply cohesive styling across your entire site (color palettes and fonts) with one click.
・Improved SEO Optimization - Every website is now optimized for search engines out of the box, including automatic meta tags, structured data, and performance enhancements.
・AI-Powered Blog - Instantly create and manage a fully functional blog powered by AI. Generate, edit, and publish content in seconds.
・New Overall UI – Enjoy a cleaner, more intuitive interface designed to make your workflow effortless and enjoyable.
・New UX improvements - Smoother interactions, better guidance, and fewer clicks to get things done.
・Faster Generation Speed – Websites are now generated up to 3x faster, with improved stability and responsiveness.
Loopple 2.0 is built to help founders, creators, and makers turn ideas into websites in seconds — not days.
