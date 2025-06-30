32 followers
Lock-in keeps you in peak flow. It uses context-aware nudges and adaptive micro-breaks to optimize your attention, so you accomplish more without burning out.
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Tiger, co-founder of Lock-in, an AI focus assistant that keeps you "locked-in" during work 🔒
Traditional productivity tools often fall short:
The Pomodoro Technique’s forced 25-minute breaks can interrupt deep work just as you enter flow
Site blockers rely on willpower—and studies show users frequently disable or bypass them
Lock-in tracks real productivity, not just time spent on app. We offer:
Context-Aware Soft Nudges: Gentle reminders guide you back to focus instead of locking screens
Smart Break Suggestions: Detect fatigue and suggest research-backed micro-breaks to prevent burnout and reboot your energy
Actionable Insights: Data-driven insights help you build stronger focus habits over time
Experience AI-driven focus coaching with Lock-in and let us know what you think—your feedback will shape our next features 🚀
Always appreciate ideas with digital detoxing. It reminds me a bit @SurfPal but your tool is more "proactive" at nudging people to get back to work. Like it! :)
BestPage.ai
Oh wow, context-aware nudges sound like such a game-changer! I always lose track after an hour—does Lock-in learn my work patterns over time? Love the thoughtful approach here.
