Compare API models by benchmarks, cost & capabilities
Compare API models by benchmarks, cost & capabilities
LLM Stats is the go-to place to analyze and compare AI models across benchmarks, pricing and capabilities. Compare model performance easily through our playground and API that gives you access to hundreds of models at once.
Hey Makers! 👋
I’m Jonathan, one of the creators of LLM Stats, a community-first leaderboard for comparing the performance between language models, from costs, benchmarks and more.
Quick backstory: This project was born late last year out of a personal need. I was spending hours of my time scouring through various different sources in an attempt to figure out what the best models were for another project that I was working on.
Now, we're working towards building the best semi-private, open and reproducible AI benchmarking community. We believe there's a greater need for independent benchmarks and environments that measure the progress of AI in areas like coding, science, visuals and long horizon tasks.
We're backed by Y Combinator and leaders of Hugging Face, Harvard Medical School, Daytona, Insight Data Science and many more.
Would love to hear your thoughts, see you on the platform.