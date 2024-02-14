Lindy

Lindy

Build your own AI agents with no-code

A no-code platform to build your own AI agents to help with tasks ranging from email & calendar management to customer support, sales & recruiting. Comes with 3000+ integrations out of the box and support for event-based triggers and cross-agent collaboration.
Lindy Build

The new State Of The Art in vibe coding
Create any app by describing it. Dream it, and Lindy builds it from code to QA.
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Aleksandar Blazhev
Hi everyone! Lindy Build! End-to-end vibe coding Tried vibe coding? The first 5 mins feel magical… until you spend hours fixing obvious issues. Lindy Build fixes that: a browsing agent that clicks around, finds bugs, and fixes them-100% autonomously. Just describe your app → go grab lunch → come back to a working, bug-free prototype. This feels like the new state of the art in vibe coding.
Vineel Sai Meesala

@byalexai Code -> vibe coding -> no coding. AI tools are getting more and more effecient. But still accuracy and consistency are concern among companies/Dev.

I want to know how accurate in your internal testing?

Vatsal M

It is not just a vibe coding tool but a lead generation AI agent in disguise 😉

Cruise Chen

Whoa, dream-to-app in one step? As someone who always sketches ideas but dreads the coding grind, this is wild. Does Lindy handle super specific UI tweaks too?