LFM2
New generation of hybrid models for on-device edge AI
36 followers
New generation of hybrid models for on-device edge AI
36 followers
LFM2 by Liquid AI is a new class of open foundation models designed for on-device speed and efficiency. Its hybrid architecture delivers 2x faster CPU performance than Qwen3 and SOTA results in a tiny footprint.
This is the 4th launch from LFM2. View more
Real-time audio conversations on-device
LFM2-Audio
Launching today
LFM2-Audio defines a new class of audio foundation models: lightweight, multimodal, and real-time. By unifying audio understanding and generation in one compact system, it enables conversational AI on devices where speed, privacy, and efficiency matter most.
Free
Launch tags:Privacy•Artificial Intelligence•Audio
Launch Team
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
Liquid AI's new LFM2-Audio unifies the entire voice stack into a single model.
The traditional (and still mainstream) way to build voice apps is complex. You have to chain together STT -> LLM -> TTS. It's slow, complex, and not ideal for on-device use.
LFM2-Audio is trying to fix this by integrating that whole process into one lightweight, end-to-end model. It's a 1.5B model that handles speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech all on its own.
It's built for on-device use and is under 100ms latency, incredibly fast!