Reliable AI that browses the web exactly like you do
Knowly is a super reliable AI agent that learns how you browse the web and automates your daily browsing routines - saving you from repetitive tasks and delivering only the information you truly care about.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m YT, founder of Knowly—and I couldn’t be more excited to finally share what we’ve been building recently. 🚀
❓What is Knowly
Knowly is an AI agent that learns how you browse the web—then repeats it exactly as you taught it. It automates your daily browsing routines and delivers only the information you truly care about.
🔍 Why we built Knowly
Daily Repetitive browsing is exhausting
We all have our go-to websites we check every day—like Product Hunt, GitHub, or newsletters. Manually opening tabs and repeating the same actions every day quickly becomes tiring.
Endless scrolling and filtering wears you out
Whether it’s your inbox, a list of articles, or GitHub repos, scrolling through noisy lists just to find what matters is mentally draining.
Most AIs try to act “too smart”
They often come up with their own way of automating your tasks—but those plans can change each time you run them, leading to inconsistent results. Sometimes, all you want is for the AI to follow your instructions exactly, and do it reliably every time.
Writing perfect prompts is tricky
Most of the time it’s hard to express yourself in a detailed prompt and expect the AI to grasp every nuance.
I summaries often miss the point I care
They’re usually clunky, hard to read, or simply not aligned with what I actually care about.
✨ Our Solution
A Dedicated AI Agent that automates your repetitive daily browsing routines
With Knowly, you can teach the AI to learn your unique routines—whether it's processing emails, reading newsletters, or searching for job listings. Once learned, Knowly can run the entire routine with just one click, reliably and consistently.
✅ Key Highlights
🤖 No prompting needed
Knowly introduces a proactive AI that learns directly from your actions, not from long prompts. You don’t need to explain anything - it simply watches and understands what you want done.
🔁 Smart list navigation & filtering
Knowly intelligently detects and loops through all kinds of lists—emails, posts, research papers, or Product Hunt launches. With just a few clicks, it understands how to navigate and filter these lists for you, saving you from endless scrolling and decision fatigue.
🔒 Ultra-reliable automation
Knowly executes your browsing routines exactly as it learned, and it smartly adapts to UI changes when websites update - ensuring your automations keep working smoothly.
📚 Personalized digests
Information captured by Knowly is summarized in your preferred reading style - making AI-generated content easy to digest and tailored to your needs.
💸 Affordable by design
Knowly runs specialized browsing routines at a fraction of the cost - up to 90% cheaper than generic AI agents running the same browsing task.
💬 AMA: Drop your questions or share a use-case below—happy to help you build it!
Thanks for checking out Knowly, and happy hunting! 🧡