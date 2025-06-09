Klero helps startup teams and founders move from idea to execution fast and with clarity. With specialized AI assistants and 20+ ready-to-use docs, you can plan, build, and launch smarter - without the chaos.
Klero.ai
🚀 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Dovydas, co-founder of Klero.ai — a platform built for startup teams and solo founders who want to move fast without losing clarity.
We created Klero because we kept facing the same problem: too many tools, scattered docs, and unclear processes and next steps.
Tools like v0.dev, lovable.dev, and bolt.new make it easier than ever to build something - just describe it, and boom, you get working UI or even an MVP.
But we saw people getting stuck before that:
What should we build? Why does it matter?
That’s where Klero comes in. Unlike general AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini, which are built for every use case, Klero is made specifically for startup teams and founders.
It already knows how to guide product thinking, team decisions, and launch planning - without the noise and with clarity. With Klero, you get:
🧠 Five focused AI assistants (like your own CTO, CPO, CMO…)
📄 20+ structured docs covering strategy, product, growth, launch & more
⚙️ Bonus tools like image generation, transcription, and voiceovers
🔄 Multi-model support (OpenAI, Claude, Gemini & more)
Whether you’re just starting out or scaling your next product, Klero helps you move from idea to execution with speed, clarity, and confidence.
We’ve been using Klero to build Klero, and it’s already made our workflow 10× faster and more focused.
We’d love your feedback, questions, and thoughts. We’re here all day!
— Dovydas & Justinas 🙌
