Kaedim

Tools for modern 3D production workflows

Tools for professional 3D teams to ship art faster. Generate production-ready assets, keep every asset on track, and accelerate artists without losing creative control.
Flow 3D

Manage your 3D content production workflow in one place
Flow is a production tracking tool built for 3D teams. Assign tasks, review in real time, and design custom workflows—all in one place. No more juggling 5+ apps—Flow keeps your pipeline clean, fast, and connected.
ProductivityGames3D Modeling
Konstantina Psoma
We built Flow because 3D content teams were stuck managing production across 5–6 different tools—Slack, spreadsheets, ShotGrid, Jira, email threads… you name it. That constant jumping between platforms slowed teams down and made creative work feel chaotic. With Flow, we’re bringing the entire 3D production pipeline into one place. Unlike Jira or ShotGrid, which were never designed for artists, Flow is built specifically for 3D teams. You can orchestrate your pipeline, track every asset’s stage, and keep your team fully in sync—without losing the creative flow. ✨ Here’s what’s launching today: • Assigning tasks to team members • Sharing progress for a 3D asset • Real-time reviews — with revisions, approvals, and progress tracking all in one view. • Create saved views and filters to track every asset and keep projects moving with clarity. ⏭️ What's coming next: • Build milestones, set deadlines, and design custom workflows tailored to your productions. Flow is all about giving 3D artists and studios a modern, purpose-built alternative for managing 3D production workflows, offering clarity, speed, and fewer tools to juggle. To sign up: We’re always open to feedback—drop a comment and we’ll work to build the features you’d love to see.
Ryan Hoover
I started my career in gaming. It's wild how quickly game production is changing.

Konstantina Psoma
@rrhoover the good old days 😅 3 years from now it will be crazy in gaming

Konstantina Psoma
Can't believe the OG hunter is hunting us!!@rrhoover thank you!!