Tools for professional 3D teams to ship art faster. Generate production-ready assets, keep every asset on track, and accelerate artists without losing creative control.
This is the 4th launch from Kaedim. View more
Manage your 3D content production workflow in one place
Flow 3D
Launching today
Flow is a production tracking tool built for 3D teams. Assign tasks, review in real time, and design custom workflows—all in one place. No more juggling 5+ apps—Flow keeps your pipeline clean, fast, and connected.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Games•3D Modeling
Launch Team / Built With
Kaedim
Product Hunt
I started my career in gaming. It's wild how quickly game production is changing.
Kaedim
@rrhoover the good old days 😅 3 years from now it will be crazy in gaming
Kaedim
Can't believe the OG hunter is hunting us!!@rrhoover thank you!!