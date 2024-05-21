Hume AI
Hume is a research lab and technology company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial intelligence is built to serve human goals and emotional well-being.
Hi everyone!
Most voice AI today, even the good ones, can still feel a bit generic. They might sound clear, but often lack true personality or a deep sense of emotional connection. Hume AI is tackling this head-on with their new third-gen speech-language model, EVI 3.
EVI 3 offers truly personalizable voice AI. It isn't stuck with a handful of standard voices, it can generate any voice and personality you describe with a prompt. This means interactions can feel much more unique and expressive, as the same underlying intelligence handles understanding you and crafting a spoken response.
Hume AI's blind comparison results suggest it delivers on that human-like quality, with EVI 3 rated higher than GPT-4o on empathy, expressiveness, and naturalness. It also has a neat "fast and slow thinking" ability, connecting to reasoning models and web search as it talks.
You can try EVI 3 now through their live demo and an iOS app (API access is coming). It's a compelling step towards voice AI feeling less like a tool and more like a genuine interaction.
Absolutely love the mission behind Hume! It's so refreshing to see a company prioritizing emotional well-being in the AI space. Building technology that aligns with human values and goals isn't just important—it’s essential. Excited to see how Hume shapes the future of emotionally intelligent AI. Keep up the amazing work!
@supa_l Thanks! We’re excited about what’s ahead.
Sounds outstanding!! Incredibly natural-sounding voice. Amazing job, team!
@sahithkrishna_an Thank you!