Howdy helps creators and marketers send personalized Instagram DMs. Send smarter messages and save hours each week. Reach thousands of leads with uniquely targeted messages on Instagram while protecting the integrity of your Instagram accounts.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Brandon, the founder of Howdy.
📩 Back in early 2019, I was helping celebrities like Dennis Rodman monetize their digital presence. DMs were the simplest way to spark collaborations and sell merchandise. When the pandemic hit, my team and I started building products to help builders grow through DMs.
😩 I still remember spending 3–4 hours a day messaging 80 people on Instagram, checking each profile, and carefully crafting the first message.
💬 People kept asking, “What’s the secret to a great opening message?” We thought about it a lot — and realized the real challenge was the cold DM itself. You can’t say the same thing to thousands of people and expect it to feel personal.
✨ That’s why we built Howdy, to scale personalized messages on Instagram and make cold DMs feel warmer.
📈Since launching, we’ve seen over 470% growth in responses that lead to actual conversations. Because with Howdy, it all starts with the right first message and leads to a real reply.
How Does Howdy Work?
Howdy reads profiles like a human. It looks at bios, posts, and engagement to write DMs people actually want to reply to. You can:
Create contact lists from Instagram posts, hashtags, or followers
Turn contacts into qualified leads with a single prompt
Let Howdy AI write messages that feel personal
Start real conversations that actually get responses
Track performance and double down on what works
Who It's For?
Whether you're launching a product, growing an audience, or closing deals, Howdy helps you start real conversations faster. Perfect for:
Vibe coders and indie hackers focused on testing new concepts and messaging
Founders and Solopreneurs reaching out to users, investors, or early supporters
Marketers scaling outreach and getting replies that convert
Coaches and Freelancers finding clients and keeping relationships warm
Creators and Influencers connecting with fans, brands, and partners
All the best for the launch @brandonshtein & team!
@parekh_tanmay Thank you 🤩
Interesting tools (especially in times when most people switched their attention from feed to DMs). Do you already have any notable milestones you'd like to share? :)
@busmark_w_nika Yes! Happy to hear you noticed that shift too. One huge milestone we’re proud of is that users have seen over 470% more replies with Howdy compared to their usual cold outreach 🤩