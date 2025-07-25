Launching today
Hana Connect
Connect with people dealing with the same stuff as you
43 followers
Connect with people dealing with the same stuff as you
43 followers
A voice-first peer support platform that hand-matches you with people who’ve lived through what you’re facing bipolar, chronic pain, OCD, and more. No apps, no logins, just real conversations.
AltPage.ai
No way—finally a space to find people who just get what I'm going through! I've needed this during tough times. How do you make sure matches feel authentic?
Hana Connect
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai We make matches based on real stories, not just checkboxes.
When someone joins, we call them directly and let them share their experience in their own words, privately and anonymously. From there, we match them with someone who’s lived something truly similar, so the connection feels natural and real. It’s all about making sure you hear, “I’ve been there too,” and actually believe it.
Agnes AI
Omg, finding ppl who just *get* it is so hard—this is genius fr. Love that you’re making it less awkward to reach out when things suck.