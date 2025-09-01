Launching today
Guitar Wiz
All-in-one guitar companion app to learn, practice & create
10 followers
All-in-one guitar companion app to learn, practice & create
10 followers
Master guitar chords, practice with professional tools like tuner, metronome & chord assist, and explore songwriting with Guitar Wiz - an all-in-one guitar app designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, built with accessibility and musicians in mind.
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Bijoy, a solo indie developer and musician from Bengaluru. I’ve been building music apps for over a decade, but Guitar Wiz is by far my most ambitious project. It started as a simple chord library and has grown into a complete toolkit for guitarists – from tuning and practicing to exploring music theory and creating progressions.
I’d love your feedback, ideas, and thoughts on how Guitar Wiz can become even more useful for the global guitar community. If you play guitar (or always wanted to!), give it a try and let me know what you think.
Key Features
• Comprehensive Chord Library – Explore thousands of chord shapes with audio previews.
• Practice Tools – Built-in tuner, metronome, and ear training for guitarists.
• Songwriting Aid – Explore chord progressions, create jam tracks and simple songs just using chords.
• Accessibility First – Designed so even blind users can explore chord diagrams.
• Made for Apple – Optimized for iPhone, iPad and Mac, iOS 26-ready design language.
• Interactive Learning – Chord Assist listens to your guitar and helps you master chord shapes.
Media Assets
Press Kit: https://guitarwiz.app/presskit
Links
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple...
Website: https://guitarwiz.app
X (Twitter): https://x.com/bijoyt
Agnes AI
An app that actually listens to my guitar and helps with chord shapes.... That’s wild—Chord Assist sounds like a total game changer for practice. How well does it handle tricky jazz voicings?
@cruise_chen Chord Assist actually helps you nail chord shapes. It listens note-by-note to make sure you’re getting a crystal-clear sound for the entire chord. When you get the note right, it highlights it green, and shows a tick next to it (for accessibility/differentiate without color alone). If you hit a wrong note, it highlights that fret in red on the diagram - so you instantly know where to adjust.
Here's a video that explains this feature:
https://youtu.be/iNAlkvLkXhk?feature=shared
This is a fantastic app for Guitarists, its hard to find an app with such a great UI coupled with endless functionality.