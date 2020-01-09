Organizing the world's information4.7•826 reviews•12 shoutouts•
6.1K followers
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
6.1K followers
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Launched on June 19th, 2025
Launched on June 16th, 2025
Launched on June 14th, 2025
Google released a lot of updates at its annual I/O conference.
One of them, which has been a success, is 3D video conferencing (it reminds me a bit of the era when 3D movies were a big boom in 2009). So I assume that we may soon see 4D and 5D experiences.
2mo ago
I m growing a small SaaS. And cloud costs are starting to hurt. I keep hearing about founders stacking $100-300k in Google Cloud credits, but all the advice feels vague or locked behind big-name accelerators.
Where did you actually get credits?
Any creative hacks or things to avoid?
If you ve cracked this, I d love to hear what worked.
And if you re still figuring it out too, just drop a comment. If I ve gathered some useful stuff, I'll be happy to share.
Congrats on launching your project! 🎉 Good luck with it! How will the new search changes impact discoverability for average users who may not be familiar with extensions?
My opinion when using google apps on pc or phone can reach places of recreation all over the world as well as knowledge in various places. I like to be accessible anywhere 😊😊😊
I love to use Google Drive to as a shared drive at the office and as an alternative to Wetransfer to share documents. Only issues I encountered is not being able to add shortcuts to website links, which really is a pitty. Also moving documents to another folder is a bit bothersome in current UI & could be improved. Otherwise reallly glad this tool exists & can bee used freely!
Hi everyone!
The developer terminal is clearly a key battleground for AI assistants. After seeing entries like OpenAI Codex and Claude Code, Google is now officially joining the race with its new open-source Gemini CLI.
It brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and its 1M token context window straight to your command line. The best part for individual developers is the free access, which comes with a huge usage allowance – 60 requests per minute and 1,000 per day.
Being fully open-source (Apache 2.0) is a big plus, and it’s built to be extensible with built-in tools like Google Search and support for the MCP. It's designed for a wide range of tasks beyond just coding.
Raycast
Man, they really ripped off Claude Code.
@chrismessina Well, the design options in a terminal are pretty limited... Ship faster next time, Google!👀
@chrismessina @zaczuo Exactly, ship faster else everyone might call you a copy.