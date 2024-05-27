Your Next Store is for founders, brand owners and agencies who want to launch and run a modern, high-performance online store without the plugin bloat and limitations of platforms like Shopify. For those who value speed and adaptability.
Launch your store in minutes. Stripe-native. Built for AI.
Your Next Store
👋 Hey PH community! I'm a co-founder and COO@Your Next Store
Vision, mission
We want to enable online sellers to instantly launch beautiful, performant stores that convert visitors into buyers without complex configurations or steep learning curves. We call it Omakase Commerce. We've been working tirelessly for the last months to deliver that experience to you.
Launch
Today, we're happy to launch on PH again! We’ve made a major pivot, and we would love to get a feedback from you!
What problem are we solving, and who is it for?
Our solution is for founders, brand owners, and agencies who want to run a modern, high-performance online store — without the plugin overload and restrictions of Shopify or WooCommerce.
◼ For non-technical merchants, ecommerce is unnecessarily complex: slow infrastructure, rigid features, endless plugins, and the extra burden of managing promotions, logistics, and returns. This leads to hidden costs and reliance on developers and third parties.
◼ Agencies face their own challenges: poor support and outdated systems that limit growth. We’re here to eliminate those barriers.
E-commerce shouldn’t be this hard. Your Next Store eliminates these challenges by creating a complete e-commerce platform.
Strengths - how are we different?
🛸 POWER FEATURES 🛸
→ Instant migration: our AI agents move your products, categories, and designs in just minutes.
→ Effortless storefront editing: tweak layouts and UI with Store Builder or natural language prompts.
Other features:
→ Launch a complete store in minutes.
→ Manage inventory across multiple stores and regions from a single dashboard.
→ Easily organize products, bundles, collections, promotions, and more.
→ Set up affiliate and loyalty programs to grow your customer base.
→ Sell directly on social media with fast, shareable Checkout Links.
Team behind all this
Look how optimistic (and nervous) we look before the launch together with @zaiste and @typefoweb :
What are the next steps?
◼ If you're a founder – we know the struggle of picking the right platform. What would make you leave WooCommerce or Shopify? Let’s exchange thoughts on a call.
◼ If you're a big brand launching online or switching platforms – we’ll help you go live faster. With lower fees and enterprise-grade performance.
◼ If you're an ecommerce / design agency – our platform helps you launch faster, keep clients happy, and earn more with every project. Let's connect and partner up.
FuseBase
This looks super slick, congrats team! How flexible is the Store Builder when it comes to custom brand design?
Your Next Store
@kate_ramakaieva Thanks! Today the Store Builder already covers the majority of common needs - around 60–70% - and it’s steadily expanding every day. For brands that want more control, we also expose both REST and GraphQL APIs, along with our Commerce SDK. That combination gives agencies and advanced teams full creative freedom, while still benefiting from higher-level commerce abstractions that keep flows reliable.
Apptension
The future of e-commerce. Looks & works incredibly well + the stack is flawless. Congrats to the team!
Your Next Store
@z_czarnecki Thank you, Zbyszek, for being part of this success. Your advice was invaluable!