Launching today
Google AI Edge Gallery
Gallery of on-device ML/GenAI demos to try locally
36 followers
Gallery of on-device ML/GenAI demos to try locally
36 followers
A gallery that showcases on-device ML/GenAI use cases and allows people to try and use models locally.
Free
Launch tags:Android•Artificial Intelligence•GitHub
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
🚀 I am happy to hunt Google AI Edge Gallery ✨
Explore, experience, and evaluate the future of on-device Generative AI — right from your phone! 📱
This experimental app brings powerful GenAI models directly to your Android (iOS coming soon), running completely offline once loaded.
Highlights:
✅ Run GenAI models locally without internet
✅ Switch between models from Hugging Face
✅ Ask questions about images and transcribe/translate audio
✅ Try the Prompt Lab for text/code generation
✅ Chat with AI and explore real-time performance metrics
Perfect for developers and AI enthusiasts who want to test, compare, and build with GenAI on the edge.