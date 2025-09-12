Launching today

Google AI Edge Gallery

Gallery of on-device ML/GenAI demos to try locally

A gallery that showcases on-device ML/GenAI use cases and allows people to try and use models locally.
Ankit Sharma
Hunter
🚀 I am happy to hunt Google AI Edge Gallery ✨

Explore, experience, and evaluate the future of on-device Generative AI — right from your phone! 📱

This experimental app brings powerful GenAI models directly to your Android (iOS coming soon), running completely offline once loaded.

Highlights:

✅ Run GenAI models locally without internet

✅ Switch between models from Hugging Face

✅ Ask questions about images and transcribe/translate audio

✅ Try the Prompt Lab for text/code generation

✅ Chat with AI and explore real-time performance metrics

Perfect for developers and AI enthusiasts who want to test, compare, and build with GenAI on the edge.

