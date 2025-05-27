Glims (Beta)
Turn static shots into fast-moving showreels – like magic.
Glims is like Figma for showreels — the fastest way to turn your photos or frames into catchy videos, right in your browser.
Glims is like Figma for showreels — the fastest way to turn your photos or frames into catchy videos, right in your browser.
🚀 Glims: Create Eye-Catching Videos from Static Images and Clips
Hello Hunters! 👋
We’re @sooryagangaraj and @sanalck007, and we’re building Glims — a tiny tool that turns your static images and short clips into fast, fun, and polished videos — we call them glims.
It started with a simple idea: sharing work-in-progress or personal moments should be effortless. But existing tools were either too bloated (hello timelines 😵💫) or too rigid. So we set out to build something where you just drag in your images, tweak a few things, and hit generate.
No layers. No keyframes. Just vibes. ✨
With Glims, you can:
✅ Combine images, short clips, or even GIFs into a single video
✅ Add filters (grayscale, grain, blur...) for that extra polish
✅ Customize animation curves, durations, aspect ratios
✅ Export in GIF, MP4, WebM
And the best part? It’s perfect for so many creative moments:
🎬 Showreels for Designers & Artists: Turn static UI designs, art boards, or even Figma explorations into stunning case study videos or Behance/Dribbble reels.
📸 Photo Memories for Everyone: Capture travel moments, event highlights, or just your favorite photos into a vibey video for friends and family.
📣 Social Media Teasers for Creators & Influencers: Showcase your products, before/after transformations, or event promos on Instagram Reels, TikTok, or X — grab attention with quick, animated visuals.
🧠 Quick Prototypes for Founders & Indie Makers: Animate app screenshots or product mockups into polished videos — perfect for Product Hunt launches, crowdfunding pages, or pitching your startup idea.
👩💼 Marketing Teams & Brands: Easily turn product photos or campaign assets into engaging promo clips for social — no video editor required.
🛍️ Retailers & E-commerce Stores: Showcase your new collection, seasonal drops, or special offers with animated product videos.
Glims is still in early beta, so things may break or surprise you — but we’re super excited to see what you create!
Share your creations with #MadeWithGlims on X — we’ll feature our favorites on the landing page.
Drop your thoughts, feedback, or your Glims in the comments — we’d love to chat! 🙌
Congrats on the launch! Glims makes creating polished showreels feel fast and intuitive — love the browser-based workflow and creative freedom. Perfect for makers who want stunning results without the hassle.
@supa_l Thanks a ton, Supa! 🙌 Glad you liked it — more cool stuff coming soon! 🚀