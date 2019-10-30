Ghost
Fiercely independent, open source publishing4.6•32 reviews•
539 followers
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, newsletters, memberships and subscriptions — all in one place. Decentralised. Open source. 0% payment fees.
I tried Substack and Beehiiv for my own house hunting related newsletter a while back but ultimately ditched both for Ghost. The writing experience is top notch, the themes are great and it's not packed with a ton of "hype" features that feel more gimmick than useful.
Really excited to try out this new update!
@aaronoleary Legend 🙌 we do our best to focus on quality rather than quantity of features; which turns out to be.... the less trodden path in publishing tools. 😅
@johnonolan quality > quantity always!