Launching today
Genstore.ai
Launch and grow your store with AI
97 followers
Launch and grow your store with AI
97 followers
Stop guessing. Genstore's AI agents co-pilot your entire e-commerce lifecycle. From fast setup and product creation to automated marketing and campaign management, our agents guide each step. Launch and grow with confidence.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Artificial Intelligence•E-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With
Auth0 — Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted
Hey Product Hunters 👋! I’m Junwei, cofounder of Genstore.ai. I spent a decade at Intel, Google, and Baidu (China’s equivalent of Google). Now I’m living the startup dream and excited to share with you what we’ve spent the last year building.
Genstore lets anyone start selling online with just a prompt.
But of course, that’s just the first step. We’ve observed that once people create a store — there’s an infinite number of questions to answer and decisions to make. No one wants to do that alone!
And so every Genstore customer gets a personal team of AI agents to help select the right products and produce smart, ongoing marketing.
Genstore:
Handles everything from generating product descriptions to automating marketing tasks.
Enables selling physical goods, dropshipping, and digital products.
Manages your storefront, products, payments, and shipping with agentic workflows designed around you.
Is optimized to load up to 30% faster than competitor stores.
My invitation to you:
I’m super excited to be launching here on Product Hunt because we know that this community loves new ideas and is willing to try things out before everyone else.
We’re confident that we’ve built something special and want your candid feedback and wishlist ideas for the AI store of your dreams.
Give Genstore a try for two weeks, and I’ll throw in a $300 sign up bonus.
I’ll be here all day answering your questions and fielding your comments. 😊
Love how it turns the overwhelming e-commerce journey into a guided path. Setting up and scaling online stores is usually tough but AI co-piloting every step sounds like the confidence boost entrepreneurs really need today.
@zubair_collier That’s incredibly motivating to hear! Thank you! We’re trying to give users more flexibility and control, especially with AI.
@zubair_collier AI is absolutely game changer of e-commerce. Feel free to run an online store with our agent team!
The completion is really high, it looks like there's a chance to overtake Shopify, keep it up!
@huglemon Appreciate that! We’ve learned a lot from those platforms, and we’re aiming to fill the gaps they leave behind.
@huglemon Thanks! That's exactly what we aimed for.