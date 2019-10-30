Squarespace
Squarespace is the all-in-one solution for anyone looking to create a beautiful website. Domains, eCommerce, hosting, galleries, analytics, and 24/7 support all included.
Powerful enough for pros, easy enough for clients
Build client sites faster with efficient workflows and integrations, advanced design controls, and referral perks. Squarespace for Pros represents the company’s most significant investment to date in supporting professional designers and agencies.
Unveiled during Squarespace’s annual Circle Day gathering, Squarespace for Pros represents the company’s most significant investment to date in supporting professional designers and agencies.
Key Components of Squarespace for Pros
Finish Layer Design Tools
Transform websites into immersive experiences with a professional-grade design toolkit built directly into Squarespace. Finish Layer introduces interactive block animations that bring content to life, customizable block transforms like opacity, rotation, and offset to reinforce storytelling, and new editing capabilities that simplify workflows. Designers can also optimize for mobile views with greater control across devices and can now import external fonts for complete brand consistency.
Integrated Practice Management
A unified backend that simplifies project oversight, client collaboration, and day-to-day workflows that help professionals stay focused, scale efficiently, and deliver exceptional client experiences.
Integrated Commerce & Client Tools
Squarespace offers built-in scheduling, payments, invoicing, and more — bringing the same creative freedom used to design websites directly into how you showcase your products and services, without the headache or expense of needing to stitch together multiple systems.
Circle, the Partner Program for Pros
Expanded tiers, perks, and resources reward freelancers and agencies with commissions, discounts, and exclusive benefits. A new Circle dashboard brings everything into one place —from membership status, points, and referral payments to product updates, community conversations, and curated insights.
"With Squarespace for Pros, we’re giving creative professionals the ecosystem they deserve, one that delivers advanced design, animation and commerce capabilities for experts while remaining intuitive and approachable for their clients," said Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace.
