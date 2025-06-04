FunnelYT
Launching today
Track YouTube leads from your videos
Track how many leads each of your YouTube videos generates. See which videos convert, track leads in real time, and make better content decisions based on what actually works. Built for creators, marketers, and founders who want to grow with YouTube.
Finally a way to see which YouTube videos are actually bringing in leads — not just views. Real-time tracking makes it so much easier to double down on what’s working. A must-have for growth-focused creators and founders.
Hey Kevin, do you have any pricing?
CoLaunchly
This is a game-changer for creators who want to see beyond view counts and focus on real growth. Real-time insights into lead generation can truly redefine a content strategy. Excited to see how this tool empowers creators and founders to make data-driven decisions! 🚀