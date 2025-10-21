Launching today
FinKitty

FinKitty

Your finance pet that cheers every smart money move

Finkitty is a fun, gamified app that helps you crush debt and build savings. Team up with friends in "Pods" to tackle finances together. Level up your "Cash Shield" and watch your debt monster shrink. It makes finance social and rewarding.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built FinKitty because my own journey with debt was incredibly isolating. I was staring at numbers on a spreadsheet, feeling overwhelmed and alone. The existing finance apps were functional, but they lacked any sense of motivation or human connection. They showed me what I owed, but they didn't help me feel like I could actually pay it off. I knew there had to be a better, more human way to handle it. What makes FinKitty different is that it turns personal finance into a positive, multiplayer experience. Instead of just tracking numbers, you team up with friends in "Pods." In your Pod, you can share your progress, cheer each other on, and celebrate wins together. It’s not about sharing financial details, but about sharing the emotional journey. I've also woven in game mechanics to make it engaging. You build up your "Cash Shield" to protect against unexpected expenses, and as you pay down your loans, you literally watch your "Debt Monster" shrink and get weaker. It’s visual, it’s rewarding, and it’s designed to create positive feedback loops. I'm most proud of the first time a user told me they didn't feel anxious about their debt anymore. They said that seeing their friends in their Pod rooting for them, and watching their Shield Level go up, made them feel in control and even optimistic. Seeing that shift in mindset from fear to empowerment is exactly why I poured so much into building this. It’s proof that the right approach can transform how we relate to our finances. I'm so excited to finally share FinKitty with you all and can't wait to hear your thoughts
Zhiqi Shi

This reminds me a bit of Duolingo - such a fun idea! I'll give it a try. It'd be nice to have a slightly cuter design option, it might make the experience feel more relaxed.

Mazin
Maker

@zhiqi_shi Thank you for the feedback, sure I will edit the designs in the next updates
you can count this as an MVP 🙏

