Filo Mail is an AI-native inbox for people who live in email. It auto-summarizes threads, extracts to-dos, and only notifies you about what matters. On macOS + iOS, Smart Labels (you define them with short prompts) and Smart Filters route, pin, mute, or label mail automatically. Turn any email into a task with due dates, priority, time zone, and calendar sync. Clear the noise, keep the signal, and get your day back.
Filo Mail
👋 Hey Product Hunters— Filo Mail just landed on macOS, and your inbox finally has one brain across mobile and desktop.
When we rolled out Filo on iOS, it was the quickest way to test our AI in the wild—perfect for late-night triage and inbox check-ins on the go. But a lot of users kept asking for a desktop version to tackle the real daily grind. We listened. Today, that same battle-tested brain lands on macOS, so your main workspace finally feels as calm as your phone.
The Foundations (Still Free in Public Beta)
AI Summaries—One-line gist for any thread; skip the text wall.
AI Quick Reply & Draft Compose—Instant, context-aware responses and polished drafts at a click.
Inbox → To-Dos (auto)—Deadlines, links, and tasks lift themselves into a clean, actionable list.
Live Smart “Filter—“Show contracts,” “Mute promos unless urgent,” etc.—all in plain English.
What’s new on Mac
Teach-able Smart Labels
Create custom labels (Billing, Investors, Hiring…) and train them with natural-language rules—no regex gymnastics.
Ask-and-act AI Chat
>“Show mails I flagged urgent last week.”
>“Summarize today’s receipts in one bullet.”
>“Draft a polite nudge to the CFO.”
>Type it once, Filo does the busywork.
Keyboard-first speed
Multiple windows, ⌘-K quick actions, and shortcuts for nearly everything—because power users live on muscle memory.
Future-proof AI engine
We keep upgrading the model under the hood so your summaries and replies stay razor-sharp—no upgrade tax, completely free during public beta.
Give Filo for Mac a spin and tell us what feels great—or rough—in the comments. Your feedback shapes the next sprint. Thanks for checking out Filo Mail for macOS! 🙏
Agnes AI
Turning emails into a to-do list with AI is just genius, tbh—no more digging for action items in my pile of messages. Super hyped to try this out, team!
Filo Mail
@cruise_chen Thanks so much, Cruise! 🙌 You nailed it—no more digging, just clear next steps from every email. Really appreciate the support.
If you’re on mobile a lot, we’ve also got an iOS app (same AI inside), with Android in the works. Would love any feedback after you try the macOS app—what feels smooth vs. what gets in your way. Thanks again for the support!
Filo Mail
@gianmaria_caltagirone Thanks a ton Gianmaria 🙌 really appreciate the kind words and support! Let’s keep pushing to make Filo the best it can be. 🚀