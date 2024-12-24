Hi everyone, I’m Chris, the founder of Filo Mail. I’ve always felt that dealing with emails—whether for work or personal life—can be unnecessarily overwhelming. That’s why we built Filo: to help people simplify, organize, and respond to emails faster and more effortlessly. Our goal isn’t just to improve productivity for business users, but to make email more manageable for everyone—from sorting through bills and reservations to staying on top of personal to-dos. We’re still early, and there’s a lot we’re working on. I’d be truly grateful if you give Filo a try and share your thoughts—we’re building this for you. Thank you!

Helpful (3) Share Report 5mo ago