Admittedly, I'm pretty biased, but there are two features of the platform that I'm really proud of / excited about: 1. MCP Support. fileAI's MCP Server allows me to build agentic workflows across my entire tech stack in minutes. Being able to call fileAI's proprietary AI OCR models for anything from AR/AP to legal contracts to insurance to personal finance workflows just gives me better data from the jump. 2. The ability to edit the suggested AI schema with natural language prompting, rerun the field, and immediately see the results. Makes it incredibly easy to make minor or major tweaks, see the result, and iterate quickly to build your ideal data model. It feels like a lot of solutions jumped right to building agents and skipped over the need for high-quality data. I like to think we solved for that!

