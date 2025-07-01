fileAI
fileAI is highly praised for its ability to handle diverse document types without templates or manual tagging, making it ideal for automated workflows in finance, legal, and compliance. Users appreciate its zero-shot, API-first design, which offers flexibility and ease of integration. The makers of fileAI highlight its seamless data access and agentic workflow capabilities. Users commend its accuracy, speed, and support for multiple languages, noting significant time savings and improved productivity. Overall, fileAI is seen as a modern, intuitive solution for document processing.
Hey PH! I'm Jing En, Product Marketing Manager at fileAI.
One of the most exciting things about building our MCP server has been seeing how it goes beyond simple OCR → JSON and plugs directly into agentic workflows. A few early use cases we’ve been testing:
Compliance checks → An agent pulls contracts from fileAI’s drive, extracts renewal dates and jurisdictions, checks them against policy rules, and writes a compliance report straight into Notion + email.
Claims triage → Insurance claims are classified automatically, key fields extracted, and high-value cases routed to Slack for review while low-value ones are auto-approved.
Research assistant → PDFs are parsed into structured abstracts + findings, summarized, and dropped into Notion/Slack for collaboration.
All of these happen in one natural language prompt — no manual wrangling of workflows and APIs.
My question for y'all: if you had instant, structured access to your documents through MCP, what’s the first workflow you’d want to automate?
Hey PH, we're back with our second launch!
Today we’re excited to share the fileAI MCP server. AI agents are powerful — but without access to the right data, they struggle. Our MCP server changes that by giving agents secure, real-time access to your files, complete with AI OCR, classification, and schema-based field extraction.
Why MCP? The Model Context Protocol is like a universal port for AI agents: plug in once, and they can instantly discover and use the tools they need — no brittle connectors or custom code.
We built this because developers (and our enterprise customers) wanted a faster, simpler way to integrate fileAI into their workflows.
👉 You can try it here: mcp.file.ai
We’d love your thoughts, feedback, and questions — especially ideas for the kinds of workflows you’d want to run with MCP.
Thanks for checking us out!
Hey there Product Hunt, it's Tim again, Head of Product & Engineering at fileAI. Thrilled to be here with our second launch.
We built the fileAI MCP Server because we kept seeing the same problem: agents are powerful, but without easy access to accurate, reliable data, they're more like to stall or fail at their tasks. fileAI's MCP Server goes a long way to fix that by making file parsing, AI OCR, and schema extraction something any developer or enterprise can drop straight into their workflow.
Agentic AI is moving fast, but it needs the right infrastructure to actually work in production. That’s what we’re aiming to deliver with our fileAI MCP Server.
I’ll be here throughout the launch answering questions, hearing your feedback, and swapping ideas on how you’d use MCP in your own projects. Excited to be part of the conversation!
PS: you can also join the conversation with our growing builder community on Discord https://discord.gg/jQZxvPy9uX our product team will be here all day