fileAI gives developers structured, zero-shot data from any file. Built for LLMs and AI agents, our AI OCR transforms unstructured files into clean, enriched, and validated data, ready for downstream automation via configurable UI, API or MCP.
When we started fileAI, the bottleneck wasn’t AI — it was the messy, manual work still required to prepare data before AI could do anything useful.
We built fileAI to solve that: a way to extract, enrich, and verify structured data from files in a single call. No templates. No brittle rules. Just clean, fit-for-purpose output.
Our public API and platform combine a powerful classification engine with AI schema logic — so developers can parse any file, enrich them across systems, and get zero-shot cited, structured data ready to flow directly into agents, LLMs, or downstream automation.
What’s under the hood:
Single-call data transformation — From raw file to clean, verified zero-shot output
AI schemas — Customisable, enrich with cross-file context, Internet search, APIs, or MCP
Built for LLMs — Output is structured, consistent, and orchestration-ready
Trusted at scale — Used by KFC, Toshiba, MS&AD and 400M+ files processed
Fast and flexible — Self-serve, pay-as-you-go, and zero setup required
This is the same infrastructure that powers enterprise automations in finance, insurance, logistics, and legal — now open to every developer. Can’t wait to see what you build with it.
Happy to answer any questions and hear your feedback!
I’m pumped to share fileAI with the global dev community today! 🚀
As someone who’s watched countless AI projects crash and burn, I can tell you the problem is NEVER the AI itself – it’s the soul-crushing data prep work that kills momentum before you even start.
We’ve all been there: spending 80% of our time wrestling with messy PDFs, inconsistent formats, and brittle extraction pipelines just to feed our models clean data. It’s the invisible productivity killer that no one talks about.
fileAI completely eliminates this pain.
Instead of building complex extraction pipelines for every file type, you get ONE API call that transforms any messy file into perfect, structured data ready for your LLMs and agents.
What makes fileAI a game-changer:
→ 28x more accurate than AWS, Google, and LlamaIndex
→ Zero-shot extraction (no templates or training needed)
→ Works with ANY file type out of the box
→ Enriches data with cross-file context and web search
→ Built for enterprise scale (trusted by KFC, Toshiba, MS&AD)
→ Self-serve with pay-as-you-go pricing
It’s honestly like having a data engineering team that never sleeps. The kind that turns your messiest files into production-ready datasets in seconds, not hours.
This is the same infrastructure powering enterprise automations in finance, insurance, and logistics – now available to every developer who’s tired of data prep hell.
Ready to turn your biggest AI blocker into your biggest advantage?
The team - Clare, Christian and Tim - are here to hear your feedback and answer any Qs! 🔥
I’m Tim. I lead Product and Engineering at fileAI.
fileAI has been one of the most interesting real-world product challenges I’ve worked on: how to make raw files useful, fast — without forcing teams to build a Rube Goldberg machine.
We designed the platform so you can parse, enrich, and verify data from a file with a single API call — and give less-technical users the same power through a configurable UI. Whether you're automating workflows, building agent pipelines, or feeding LLMs, it’s built to flex with the edge cases that break most systems.
Now that it's open, I’m excited to see what others do with it — especially teams who’ve walked away from file processing projects before because it’s just too hard.
If you're exploring it for a project, I'd love your honest take — whether it's feedback on functionality, edge case behavior, or a feature you wish it had. Always looking to make it better for customer use cases.