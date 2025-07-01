Subscribe
fileAI

Launching today

Classify, extract, enrich, and validate any file

5.020 reviews

73 followers

File storage and sharing appsData analysis toolsAI Infrastructure Tools

fileAI gives developers structured, zero-shot data from any file. Built for LLMs and AI agents, our AI OCR transforms unstructured files into clean, enriched, and validated data, ready for downstream automation via configurable UI, API or MCP.

