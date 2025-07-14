Faces
Websites made so easy, you’ll use them for decks, reports, proposals, weddings, even garage sales.
Hey Product Hunt ✌️
After months of building, my co-founders and I are delighted to launch Faces: instant sites for everything. They replace plain, rigid formats for decks, invitations, reports, proposals.… someone even ran a garage sale on one.
What make Faces stand out is that each one is coded from scratch, giving you true flexibility. It’s not pre-built blocks that AI simply fills with text. On Faces, you can vibe and chat to get whatever you want. Adding a WhatsApp button? You got it. Hover states, animations, tabs, table of contents, a dashboard layout, forms? Just ask.
We also keep things radically simple. Zero code files, edit your content directly, and we handle deployment so you can publish in a click. We’re on a mission to help you get your message across as quickly and effectively as possible.
Some other product highlights:
- You can start from a predefined layout (deck, report, landing page, minimal)
- Pick a theme or extract your own from a website
- Use files or websites as a starting point
- Edit content directly on the site or in our content editor, without using credits
- Publish with one click
We’re excited for this great community try it out and are giving a 50% discount on the first month to new subscribers.
Thank you for your support and just let us know if we can help with anything!
The cleanest experience I have ever seen!
I literally had an idea to add links to the website for inspiration, and you did it! More links for attaching would be welcome (I mean to add them in one pop-up window, not separately). Like with the order (Example: please, use the header from the link one, use the pricing element from the link 2, etc.)
Tested it for fun:
BestPage.ai
Omg, instant sites for literally anything? That’s wild. No more wrestling with templates for every little thing—so smart, fr. Y’all just made my life easier!