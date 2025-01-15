/extract by Firecrawl
Transform entire websites into structured data with AI•0 reviews•
653 followers
Firecrawl's /extract endpoint uses AI and powerful scraping infrastructure to parse web data at scale—perfect for lead enrichment, KYB automation, or no-code workflows. Define your schema, get clean JSON, and enrich your data in minutes. Available today!
/extract by Firecrawl
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We're Eric, Caleb, and Nick from Firecrawl, and today we're excited to introduce /search, an endpoint that lets you search the web AND scrape all results with one API call.
For months, this has been our #1 requested feature. Whether you're building AI agents, doing research, finding leads, or working on SEO, you need to discover pages and get their full content fast. Now you can do both in one shot.
Why /search?
- Search and scrape in one call: Get search results + full page content in markdown, HTML, links, or screenshots. No more chaining APIs.
- Built for agents: We're reinventing page discovery for developers and AI agents. Perfect for agentic workflows that need to explore the web autonomously.
- Already everywhere: Live on our API, MCP, Zapier, n8n, and all integrations. Your agents can use it today.
To show what's possible, we built Firesearch, an open-source deep research app powered by /search. It's a solid example of what you can build, and the code's in our templates library if you want to dig in.
We'd love to hear what you're planning to build with /search, especially if you're working on agents! Drop your use cases below, and we'll be here all day to chat.
Thanks for checking us out!
– Eric, Caleb, and Nick at Firecrawl 🔥