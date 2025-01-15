Subscribe
Sign in
/extract by Firecrawl

/extract by Firecrawl

Transform entire websites into structured data with AI

0 reviews

653 followers

Visit website

Firecrawl's /extract endpoint uses AI and powerful scraping infrastructure to parse web data at scale—perfect for lead enrichment, KYB automation, or no-code workflows. Define your schema, get clean JSON, and enrich your data in minutes. Available today!

© 2025 Product Hunt
/extract by Firecrawl Product Information and Latest Updates (2025) | Product Hunt