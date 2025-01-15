Firecrawl

Firecrawl is the easiest way to extract data from the web. Developers use us to reliably convert URLs into LLM-ready markdown or structured data with a single API call.
Firecrawl v2.5

The world's best Web Data API
Firecrawl v2.5 is the world's best Web Data API, powered by a new Semantic Index & custom browser stack. We deliver the highest-quality, agent-ready data, converting complex pages (PDFs, tables) into clean formats via our /scrape, /search, and /crawl endpoints.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're Eric, Caleb, and Nick from Firecrawl. We are excited to be back with our biggest update ever, Firecrawl v2.5, the world's best Web Data API. Here is what’s new in v2.5: - A Custom Browser Stack: For maximum data quality, we built our own browser fleet from the ground up. It intelligently detects how each page is rendered, allowing us to extract the complete page, not just a partial snapshot. It converts everything (PDFs, complex tables, dynamic sites) into clean, agent ready formats. - A New Semantic Index: Our new index is already serving 40% of all API calls. It contains full page snapshots, embeddings, and structural metadata. This means you get top tier data, fast, across a huge portion of the web. We are hard at work building the future of web data for AI and will be open sourcing our benchmarks soon so you can see the quality difference for yourself. We would love to hear your feedback on the new architecture and what you're planning to build. We'll be here all day to answer your questions. Thanks for checking us out! - Eric, Caleb, and Nick at Firecrawl 🔥
Jim Engine

@ericciarla The evolution of Firecrawl is really impressive and I really appreciate the work that's gone into it (you guys sometimes even over-deliver with your nice new features and improvements). At the same time I hoped for a nice Producthunt voucher on here with your new v2.5 release 😭 @nickscamara

Sanskar Yadav

Congratulations on today's launch so excited to see where this takes you