Firecrawl is the easiest way to extract data from the web. Developers use us to reliably convert URLs into LLM-ready markdown or structured data with a single API call.
This is the 4th launch from Firecrawl. View more
The world's best Web Data API
Firecrawl v2.5
Launching today
Firecrawl v2.5 is the world's best Web Data API, powered by a new Semantic Index & custom browser stack. We deliver the highest-quality, agent-ready data, converting complex pages (PDFs, tables) into clean formats via our /scrape, /search, and /crawl endpoints.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Firecrawl
Camocopy
@ericciarla The evolution of Firecrawl is really impressive and I really appreciate the work that's gone into it (you guys sometimes even over-deliver with your nice new features and improvements). At the same time I hoped for a nice Producthunt voucher on here with your new v2.5 release 😭 @nickscamara
Congratulations on today's launch so excited to see where this takes you