Launching today
CodeBanana
Real-time coding collaboration, just like Google Docs
108 followers
Real-time coding collaboration, just like Google Docs
108 followers
CodeBanana is Google Docs for development: real-time collaborative coding, project-aware AI that reads docs/repos, and sharable VMs with live URLs. Keep teams in sync and let non-technical members contribute to shipping software faster.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
CodeBanana
In the end of 2024, I had a quiet moment of clarity late one night. I was staring at hundreds of Lark messages from our 25-person product team and realized that everyone was busy, productive even, but completely disconnected.
One engineer was deep in Cursor, experimenting with AI-generated code. A designer was waiting for a build that hadn’t deployed yet. The PM was asking questions in Lark that no one had time to answer. QA was trying to make sense of screenshots shared over Zoom. We had updates everywhere — yet no shared understanding of what was actually happening.
That disconnect became costly when a developer spent weeks building the wrong feature. The issue wasn’t skill, it was communication. Our product manager said quietly, “I don’t even know what the team is doing anymore.” That sentence stayed with me.
In the days that followed, I kept thinking about how this could happen in a team that was already using all the right tools. We had Cursor for AI-assisted coding, VS Code for editing, Lark for communication — yet somehow, context kept getting lost. Everyone was efficient on their own, but the team as a whole wasn’t connected.
That’s when I realized the problem wasn’t our tools but how we worked. We’d optimized for individual productivity while neglecting the biggest opportunity of all: true team collaboration.I realized the future isn’t about better AI coding tools. It’s about AI coding teams.
That insight became the foundation for CodeBanana — a platform designed to make coding truly collaborative.
CodeBanana brings the transparency of Google Docs to software development.
Real-time collaborative coding – Watch teammates code live, share context instantly, and never lose sync.
AI that understands your project – Reads your repo, docs, and structure to act like a true teammate, not just autocomplete.
Shared virtual environments – Run apps live with identical setups for everyone. No more “it works on my machine.”
Accessible collaboration – Developers, designers, and PMs can finally contribute meaningfully in the same space.
Over the past six months, we’ve seen more than twenty teams adopt CodeBanana to ship faster, communicate better, and build together with clarity and trust.
As more indie developers and even non-technical founders started using CodeBanana, we noticed a clear pattern — many people can start coding with AI, but few can turn those early prototypes into real, evolving and scalable products. Our next step is to close that gap.
In the next 6 months, we’re expanding CodeBanana beyond collaboration into a full product-building ecosystem:
Collaborative Marketplace — Founders post ideas or prototypes, developers join to build sustainable and monetizable products.
Open Developer Network — Verified engineers earn by contributing to real projects.
Smart Matching System — AI pairs the right builders with the right ideas for faster, higher-quality outcomes.
Ultimately, our mission is to make software creation open, connected, and sustainable — where great products are no longer limited by who can code, but by who dares to build.
If this vision resonates with you, I’d love to hear your story.
Cheers,
Zhifei Li
Founder, CodeBanana
CodeBanana
@zhifei_li I’m part of the CodeBanana team, mainly focused on marketing and growth.
Over the past few months, we’ve spent a lot of time researching, testing, and fine-tuning every detail — and now, our whole team is using CodeBanana daily.
As someone who’s been in software marketing for years, I can honestly feel the difference it makes — not just in how we collaborate, but in how we think and create together. Cross-team communication has never felt this smooth.
And from a marketer’s perspective, CodeBanana has really empowered us to transition from being “traditional marketers” to true AI-era makers. It bridges that gap between technical and creative work in a way that feels natural and exciting.
It’s rare to build something you genuinely want to use every day — but this is one of those products.
CodeBanana
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm one of the makers here.
As a marketer, I've spent years joining product reviews after everything's already built. Many times, I enter the room knowing the foundation is set. The core decisions were made when I wasn't there.
Yes, I can tweak copy or move a button. But the structure and core flows are locked. I know many non-technical team members understand this frustration deeply.
We built this because we were tired of building that way. Many of us are critical to building a great product, and we secretly roll our eyes when someone tells us "we'll loop you in later."
So we built a collaborative coding platform where everyone critical to building a great product can actually shape it.
I'd love to hear what you think.
Happy to answer any questions!
Xmind
Congrats on the launch, Zhifei!
What I like about CodeBanana is that it’s not trying to replace your stack — it fits into it.
I ran a quick test with our backend setup (Python + APIs), and the environment was surprisingly stable. Being able to debug and explain code logic in the same space with non-engineers saved us hours of back-and-forth. It’s a quiet productivity boost that just works.
Tate-A-Tate
🎉 Congrats on the launch, Zhifei and CodeBanana team! Love the "Google Docs for coding" vision — real-time collaboration + project-aware AI is a game-changer for remote teams.
The shared VM feature is 🔥 — no more "works on my machine" struggles!
One suggestion: Could you add conflict resolution hints when multiple users edit the same code block? It’d make collaboration even smoother.
Btw, your focus on bridging technical/non-technical roles aligns perfectly with our no-code agent builder Tate-A-Tate. Would you be open to exploring integration? Imagine deploying CodeBanana as a collaborative “coding agent” in our Skill Marketplace or Agent Marketplace — your users could automate workflows while ours gain low-code superpowers 😉
Let’s chat if you’re keen!
Tate-A-Tate
🎉 Congrats on the launch, Zhifei and CodeBanana team! Love the "Google Docs for coding" vision — real-time collaboration + project-aware AI is a game-changer for remote teams.
The shared VM feature is 🔥 — no more "works on my machine" struggles!
One suggestion: Could you add conflict resolution hints when multiple users edit the same code block? It’d make collaboration even smoother.
Btw, your focus on bridging technical/non-technical roles aligns perfectly with our no-code agent builder Tate-A-Tate . Would you be open to exploring integration? Imagine deploying CodeBanana as a collaborative “coding agent” in our Skill Marketplace or Agent Marketplace — your users could automate workflows while ours gain low-code superpowers 😉
Let’s chat if you’re keen!