Essays by Paul Graham GPT
I built this because GPT kept hallucinating what PG “might say.” This custom GPT only pulls from paulgraham.com — no summaries, no fluff, just cited answers straight from his essays. Built for builders who want clarity, not noise.
Bookshelf – Turn Newsletters into GPTs
I’m a founder and like many here, I often turn to Paul Graham’s essays when I’m stuck, thinking about ideas, markets, ambition, or just getting unstuck.
But asking GPT “What would PG say about this?” often returned vague summaries, hallucinations, or web-scraped noise. So I built a GPT that only pulls from the essays on paulgraham.com. No web search. No guesswork. Just direct answers with citations.
You can ask:
• What does PG say about cofounders?
• How to find startup ideas?
• What mistakes do early founders make?
…and it will respond with actual passages from his essays + links.
Would love your feedback, feature ideas, or thoughts on expanding this to other thinkers (e.g. Naval, Ben Horowitz, etc).
