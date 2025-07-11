Subscribe
Sign in
Essays by Paul Graham GPT

Essays by Paul Graham GPT

Launching today

A tool for thinking — unrestrictive and full of surprises.

28 followers

Visit website
Social & CommunityAI CharactersAI Databases

I built this because GPT kept hallucinating what PG “might say.” This custom GPT only pulls from paulgraham.com — no summaries, no fluff, just cited answers straight from his essays. Built for builders who want clarity, not noise.

© 2025 Product Hunt