I've tried it, and the quality of the voices is extremely good. I have a problem, though, and would love to get some help from the ElevenLabs team. In the context I have (Touring, you can find it here on PH) I will most certainly have to deal with numbers, dates etc etc. I've played around on your landing page and tried sentences like "I have 200000 apples", or - in Italian - "Ho 1234 case in giro per il mondo" ("I have 1234 houses around the world"), and the quality of the voice goes down dramatically. In the 200000 apples case, I even got "I have 20 thousand thousand" instead of "I have 2 hundred thousands". Can you help? Perhaps this is something the team should focus on improving? In my case, unfortunately, it makes the tool unusable even though I love the quality of your voices. Thanks!