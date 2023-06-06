ElevenLabs
The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
ElevenLabs Android and iOS apps are now available.
Create lifelike voiceovers wherever you go. With the ElevenLabs mobile app for iOS and Android, you can transform any text into immersive audio with thousands of voices from anywhere.
Long-time customer of ElevenLabs - probably one of the most radical shifts in video production in the last few years came from using this platform.
