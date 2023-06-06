ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language4.8•52 reviews•80 shoutouts•
2.6K followers
The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
Hey Hunters 👋
I’m excited to hunt ElevenLabs v3 (Alpha) — the most advanced and expressive voice AI ever released!
🎙️ Emotionally Rich Speech – Add tone, delivery, and emotion using inline audio tags for truly lifelike narration.
🗣️ Multi-Speaker Conversations – Craft dynamic dialogues with multiple voices sharing context and emotional flow.
🌍 70+ Languages – Create expressive speech in over 70 languages with consistent voice identity.
🎧 Enhanced Realism – v3 is more expressive, nuanced, and natural than ever before.
🎁 80% Off Offer – Self-serve users can get 80% off until June 30, 2025!
Built from the ground up, ElevenLabs v3 sets a new bar for audio generation — whether you're making podcasts, audiobooks, NPC voices, or immersive experiences.
Try it now at elevenlabs.io/v3 and let me know what you’re building! 🚀
@saaswarrior Support for 70+ languages with consistent voice identity makes high-quality localization easy
This is a huge leap for anyone working in storytelling or audio production. The ability to direct emotion and tone in speech brings so much creative control